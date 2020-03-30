Actor Shivin Narang, who is part of the show Beyhadh 2, says that he loves to be part of the show. The actor says that the character is very different to all that he has played before. “Beyhadh 2 has been a great experience. We as a team have worked very hard for the show and it is a great team to work with.

I enjoyed playing my character Rudra throughout the journey. It has been an amazing journey so far,” he says, adding, “I am really satisfied with the role as viewers who have followed my work are aware that I like to play different roles. Rudra was opposite and different.

It was a tough character and I am very happy that managed to pull it off. There is always pressure when you take up season 2 of any show. I am glad that I gave my best and people have appreciated it.”

The actor shares a great relationship with his co-actor Jennifer Winget as well. “My rapport with Jennifer is great. She is an amazing human being. She is very positive. She has been in the industry for more than 15 years still she is very dedicated to her work.

Every day, every scene with her is full of life. I am missing shooting for the show. I don’t know how we bring out the chemistry between us but I remember when we first met and did a scene together, there was a kind bonding. We both are good actors hence it comes out well I guess. Our chemistry is working for the show,” he says.

Shivin says that he has tried to give his all to his role. “When you step into any new role, there is anxiety, pressure and self-doubt. However, playing the character of Rudra was not easy because emotionally there is a lot of baggage to it.

I gave my best and tried to live Rudra’s life while playing the character. I enjoyed it. The character is written well, it is loveable yet so intense. I love each scene of me being Rudra,” he says. On being asked what is he doing at home in Corona times, he says, "I am spending time with parents, reading books, listening to music and watching films. I urge my audiences not to panic and follow the guidelines strictly"