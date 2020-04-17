Coronavirus Pandemic has badly affected the whole world. The shooting of movies, tv shows have been stalled and many important things have come to a standstill.

While in this emergency crisis we should forget the ones who are going outside and helping the COVID-19 patients and doing their work as their top priority.

PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020. The increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases has undoubtedly created a lot of panic and chaos.

Sony TV actors have thanked all the workers, police, doctors, healthcare workers, emergency services workers, municipal karamchari and many other workers who are working during the lockdown and risking their lives to save other peoples’ lives.

Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, Ashnoor Kaur, Ashish Chowdhry, Deven Bhojani, Terence Lewis, Annup Sonii, Siddharth Nigam, Bharti Singh, and many others have come out to salute these people.

They have thanked the helpers in a poetic way. Check out the video below: