Shivin Narang: Our film on 1983 World Cup win is different from '83'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Shivin Narang's digital film "Dheet Patangey" is set against the backdrop of India's 1983 World Cup cricket win, but he says it is different from Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie "83".

"We shot this film way before, but yes that ('83') is a film by a bigger brand. That film is about Kapil Dev and the cricket team winning the 1983 World Cup. This film is not about cricket win, but the lives affected by it. I am not playing a cricketer. This film is not about the match. Things are interlinked but we are not playing. So, that is a big difference," shared Shivin.

"When we started the film, we had not decided if it would be a feature film or digital but within two years you can see how the web has grown. All the biggest stars, great stories are coming on the web. Like in the last two years, a lot of stuff has changed. We decided that if the film comes on the web, it will have a bigger reach. It is a very special movie and not a regular masala film. It's different from a formula film," he added.

Despite getting busy with OTT content, Shivin still takes out time for TV shows. He is currently seen in "Beyhadh 2" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

