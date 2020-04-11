  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 11 Apr 2020 10:45:09 IST

In these gloomy days, it is our family, who have become our strength. They become an important part of our life and they give us the motivation to keep moving on as better days will come.

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a photo with his family, his wife Dipika Kakar, his sister Saba and his mom.

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar making best of the time

Shoaib shared the family picture on Instagram and captioned, “A family blossoms, not just by staying together, but by Living together.” They have a family time and their happy faces just makes our day. The family of four looked cute sitting with each other.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim’s adorable family picture below:

Related Topics

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsSourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

NewsCorona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

Corona effect: Chris Pratt shows off his 'Wolverine' look in quarantine selfie

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

Siddhant Chaturvedi thanks the frontline workers and Mumbai Police for their support

NewsUsher, Lil Jon & Ludacris drop new song 'SexBeat'

Usher, Lil Jon & Ludacris drop new song 'SexBeat'

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic