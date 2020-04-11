In these gloomy days, it is our family, who have become our strength. They become an important part of our life and they give us the motivation to keep moving on as better days will come.

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a photo with his family, his wife Dipika Kakar, his sister Saba and his mom.

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar making best of the time

Shoaib shared the family picture on Instagram and captioned, “A family blossoms, not just by staying together, but by Living together.” They have a family time and their happy faces just makes our day. The family of four looked cute sitting with each other.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim’s adorable family picture below: