  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shoojit Sircar: 'Production of children will get shelved' due to COVID-19

Shoojit Sircar: 'Production of children will get shelved' due to COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 21:07:16 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar predicts that production of children will get postponed as marriages are getting shelved due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His prediction comes at a time when the entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the pandemic. However, netizens disagree with the filmmaker and have offered him reasons why his prediction won't come true.

The filmmaker tweeted on Thursday: "Between Feb/Mar/Apr 2020 approx. 2.5 million (25 lakhs) Marriages will get postponed.. That means the production of children will also get shelved or postponed."

Netizens commented on his tweet explaining him why his prediction will not come true.

A user wrote: "The ones forced to stay at home will fill that production gap."

Another user commented: "Are you sure about that? Last year's married couples will not waste time."

Another user predicted: "Wait for population rise in December and January."

Meanwhile, in a hilarious tweet yesterday, Shoojit Sircar suggested that since the world has been hit by an economic crisis, we should head back to barter system as a means for exchanging goods and services. He suggested that people can give him their unused items, clothes, ration, vegetables and other things in exchange for watching his movies!

--IANS

abh/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour