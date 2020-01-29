  1. Home
  3. Shoojit Sircar speaks up against menstrual taboos

Shoojit Sircar speaks up against menstrual taboos

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 19:35:02 IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) At a time when Indian women are still struggling to fight society's rigid mindset towards taboos associated with menstruation, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Instagram on Saraswati puja on Wednesday, to share a beautiful note.

The filmmaker has hinted that we should learn from great saints and try to overcome our mental block related to menstrual taboos.

Citing the example of Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Maa Sharada, Shoojit Sircar wrote on Instagram: "Sharada Ma during her menstruation, she used to worship God regularly... Ramakrishna told, who says menstruation is impure? Which part of your body is impure? Purity lies within the mind and soul."

The filmmaker signed off by wishing everyone a Happy Saraswati puja.

