Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 15:08:10 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has been at his sarcastic best on Twitter lately, taking jibes at the rapacious elements of society who are out to make profits out of the pervading environment of unrest and insecurity in the country.

"Hello all Business tycoons best time to loot a country is when half of countries population is blinded.. loot as you like.. loot infrastructure/ mines//rivers/ jungles/airports etc.. you have a free hand to loot as country is clueless what's happening up there," tweeted Sircar.

In another tweet, the filmmaker expressed that God should create human beings without a stomach, because if there is no hunger then there will be no fights for survival.

"When I meet God, I will ask to create humans without stomach... (stomach is the root cause of all human suffering ) ..So no hunger therefore no survival issues .. no fights:)," he wrote.

On a serious note, he also tweeted: "It's actually time for all citizens to forget everything right away and concentrate making the country self sufficient.. look around the world what's happening.. we should forget all differences and hatred and create a self sufficient strong country."

