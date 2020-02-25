Short film by school kids to raise awareness on animal protection

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) A group of school students are all set to make a short film that aims at creating awareness on animal protection, combat poaching and trafficking of endangered birds and animals.

Abner Sharma, a class five student of Podar International School, ended up researching on the subject of trophy hunting while he was working on animal protection. The idea of the film was born then.

Sharma said: "I was pained to learn that it is a legal sport of the rich to kill animals like lions, elephants, zebra etc just for fun so that they could take a picture of their victory and a body part as a trophy! Who does that?! I know films are the most powerful medium to communicate globally and want more people to join us in this fight against animal cruelty."

This film is a message initiated to spread awareness toward the #dontkillforfun movement against trophy hunting, and pitching in with help for the bright young brains is Aleya Sen of Chrome Pictures.

"Such young minds researching and empathizing so deeply on a subject of trophy hunting was motivating enough for me to help them create a voice and to reach out. Mentoring and involving the kids through the entire creative process of conceptualizing up to giving it a shape of a film, was an immensely satisfying experience. Many thanks to the educators, the professionals and the technical team who volunteered their support towards this very important cause," Sen, director and producer of Chrome Pictures, said.

