Short film fest on OTT platform soon

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Cine lovers are in for an online short film festival soon, which will bring stories of myriad hues and emotions. As part of the festival, nine films across diverse genres of love, drama, thriller, comedy, and family drama will be streamed.

In the festival, one will get to watch actors such as Nasseruddin Shah, Vikrany Massey, Rhea Chakraborty, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sumeet Raghvan, and Hruta Durgule.

The Short Film Festival premiere on April 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

"We are looking forward to premiering the Short Film Festival on April 15. Given the current scenario, the team at ZEE5 is pushing boundaries to provide its audience with unparalleled entertainment. The nine short films will also touch upon diverse conversation topics." said Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India.

There will be "Half Full", which revolves around two men having contrasting attitudes coming from two different worlds, but are headed towards the same vertex. Vikrant and Naseeruddin will be seen playing lead roles in the Karan Rawal directorial.

There is "Heartbeat" directed by Manu Chobe. It revolves around how Saanvi is set to make the biggest decision of her life, but not before getting some answers about humans. The film stars Anupriya Goenka and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Based in Kolkata, "Seasons Greetings" is about a mother-daughter relationship. It stars Celina Jaitley and Lillette Dubey in lead roles. Author-turned-filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Hindi feature film is a tribute to late Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh and it touches upon human emotions, interwoven with many contemporary social aspects.

"How about a kiss?" stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The Satarupa Sanyal directorial is about a student who falls in love with her professor.

"Second Hand", starring Parul Gulati and Abhishek Banerjee, is about marriage, love and cheating. It is directed by Navjot Gulati.

"Svah! So be it" is a family drama of a girl wanting to get married but she faces the most bizarre hurdle ever. Starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajit Kapur and Shilpa Tulaskar, it is a Gauri Daswani directorial.

"Food for Thought", directed by Tania Deohans, stars Rashi Mal, Alka Amin and Usha Nadkarni. It narrates consequences when a broad minded family meets a conservative family.

The lineup also includes: Sonam Nair's "Boom Noom", a comedy film starring Rhea Chakraborty and Manjot Singh, and "Strawberry Shake", about a single father who tells his 19 year old daughter to treat him as a friend but things go wrong when she brings her boyfriend home.

--IANS

sug/vnc