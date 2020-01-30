Short film on Gandhi an unbiased effort: Subhash Ghai

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says his upcoming short film named "Gandhi: A Perspective" is an unbiased effort.

"People, including some youngsters, have doubts about the successful journey of Gandhi ji. We have tried to give them answers through this film. I haven't tried to make commercial film on his (Mahatma Gandhi) life. We did not put any 'masala' in the film. This film is entirely based on research. When I decided to make a 30-35 minute film on Gandhi ji, it was my duty as a writer to do thorough research on his life and make an unbiased film. I had knowledge of his life journey but when I got the opportunity to make this short film I felt I am making a full-length feature film because it involved a lot of research," said Ghai at a special screening of the film in Mumbai.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is acknowledged as India's Father of The Nation, employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence against the British. But why did the Mahatma allow Partition of the country? Why did he not prevent the hanging of Shaheed Bhagat Singh? Why did he keep silent about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose? On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary, Ghai wants to bringing out his short film that he claims has answers to all suich questions.

In the promo of the film, Manoj Bajpayee is talking about Gandhi to his teenage son, who seems to have an aversion for the Mahatma. "I told Manoj ji I am making this film for a national cause. I wanted to tell this story to the young generation of our country, so I told him (Bajpayee) that I am not charging any remuneration or getting any profit out of the film. When I approached him, he instantly agreed to do it because he wanted to work with me. After working with him in this film, I feel that he was the apt actor for the role," said Ghai.

Ghai's last feature film was "Kaanchi: The Unbreakable" in 2014. The film starred Kartik Aaryan and Mishti. Sharing his reason for not directing a film over the past few years, Ghai said: "I haven't made a film after 2015 because I wanted to look after (his film school) Whistling Woods International. I have put in all my money and experience into makuing that institute, and when it got involved in a legal battle I kept myself away from making films over the past three to four years."

He revealed his plans for the future: "I feel you should make a film where the audience get entertained and they should get something out of it, too. This year, I am going to start shooting of a film. When I finish scripting and casting of the film, I will make an official announcement. Apart from that, we are producing two films under the banner of Mukta Arts."

