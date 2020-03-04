  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 18:00:20 IST

Braids have long been associated with school from the double plaits that were tied with ribbons to the French braids that were done only on special occasions. But now that we’re adults, our hairstyle choices reflect our sophistication wearing it sleek or going for chignons and updos for major functions.

But do you know that braids are super fashionable and can really elevate your outfit? If you’re looking for some inspiration, we’ve picked some Bollywood and Television actresses gave us a great braid moment.

Hairstyles are the quickest way to get a makeover, whether you’re going for a sleek look for the office, or a cute floral look for a wedding. And what better place to look for Indian hairstyle trends than the Bollywood actresses?

Here are all the latest Indian actress hairstyles you gotta try in 2020!

Shraddha Kapoor made heads turn as she wore some creative makeup. She braided her hair in two braids and had a hint of pink in them

Janhvi Kapoor double dutch braids added an interesting twist to her this wedding season.

 Ankita Lokhande's fame actor is donning a neon green dress in her latest Instagram pictures. And, she is raising the temperature with her hot look

Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous in two-sided braided hairstyle.

Erica Fernandes rocks the funky braided hair look

Hina Khan looks gorgeous in a braided hairstyle.

