Shraddha Kapoor has a busy birthday

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 19:57:03 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on Tuesday, and she had a mostly busy birthday.

Shraddha started her day with a visit to an NGO to spend some time with special kids and senior citizens. She cut the cake with the kids in the morning.

Then it was time to be surprised by her "Baaghi 3" co-star Tiger Shroff and the film's production team, who had arranged a grand surprise for her. A hundred fans of the actress gathered in front of her residence and then Tiger, along with 40 dancers, performed an impromptu flash mob on three of the actress' most popular songs.

The actress took to Instagram and shared photographs with the special kids and senior citizens from the NGO she visited. She wrote: "Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla".

"Baaghi 3" hits theatres on March 6. The film directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, along with Riteish Deshmukh.

