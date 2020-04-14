Shraddha Kapoor has created a niche of her own in Bollywood

Whether it is singing, dancing or acting, Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has it all! She is multifarious package of entertainment and is always going above and beyond. The actress already graced us with two awe-striking films this year and charted back to back successes. Shraddha always manages to tap into audience's heart with her characters on screen, a place she has made for her own self!

The actress played two completely different roles this year also affirming her adaptability for playing characters- versatility and finesse. She made a kicking and blazing appearance in Baaghi 3 this year, which was an action packed film. She also made an appearance in a dance-oriented film called Street Dancer 3D this year where her moves shook us all.

Shraddha Kapoor films are box office gobblers as well. They do substantially well commercially as well. Shraddha has back to back thunderous hits which really light up the cinema and has explored various genres of film. She has played a role in music oriented films, dance oriented film, mystery films ,drama related films and much much more!

Even after bringing to her audience a wide variety of characters, she manages to keep the authenticity and colors of her own self in every film. That is the reason the audience showers a storm of appreciation and admiration upon her and the fans just cannot wait for more.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in a Luv Ranjan directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor and is currently emerging victorious with the success of Baaghi 3.