Flying high on the success in the year 2019 with 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore', Shraddha Kapoor is now all set to take over 2020 with her new moves in Street Dancer 3D.

With Illegal Weapon 2.0, she has made strong moves that are making everyone groove along with her.

Recently, a pop culture page on social media called ‘Under 25 dictionary’ posted a picture which says that 'the noun form of Illegal Weapon is Shraddha Kapoor when she drops them boss ass dance moves means'

Shraddha reposted the picture on her social media with the caption,

“Love love love it! Thankyou @under25dictionary ! 🤗♥"

By seeing the moves and style of Shraddha Kapoor in Illegal Weapon 2.0, we can definitely say that this song fully belongs to her and is one of the strongest 'Weapon' she has taken over.

Fans are just loving the song, moves and are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha in all her new avatar.

Undoubtedly, the actress has been working very hard in giving good quality content and a variety of characters. This also shows that Shraddha is working very well on her graph going upwards in all ways.

On the work front, Shraddha is all set to hit the theatres through "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.