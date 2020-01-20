Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for singer Tulsi Kumar

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 19:56:39 IST

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) From "Aashiqi 2" to the upcoming "Street Dancer 3D", singer Tulsi Kumar has lent her voice to actress Shraddha Kapoor many times.

According to Shraddha, Tulsi's voice suits her very well.

"She can sound sweet, she can sound swag! I feel Tulsi is one of the most talented and versatile singers we have in the industry, and I personally feel her voice suits me very well. Right from 'Aashiqui 2', she is been my voice and very lately she sang 'Enni soni' in 'Saaho' for me, which went on to become a chartbuster just like the songs of 'Aashiqui'," Shraddha said.

Tulsi has recently colloborated with singer Guru Randhawa for the recreated version of "Lagdi Lahore di", which will feature in "Street Dancer 3D".

"I am thrilled to have her as my voice in 'Lagdi Lahore Di' and I hope we continue to be a hit actor-singer jodi," Shraddha added.

Directed by Remo D'souza, "Street Dancer 3D" stars Varun Dhawan along with Shraddha. The film also features Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi. It is set to release on January 24.

