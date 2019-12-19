Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. In this movie, she will be working with Varun Dhawan. The trailer of 'Street Dancer 3D' was released yesterday.

This time Varun Dhawan is going to face Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva.

Overall, the fans, especially the dance enthusiasts, are going to have a lot of fun watching the film's trailers. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor look great in the trailer.

And now, a new video of Shraddha is making rounds on social media, where she is seen gorging on vada pav, ahead of the trailer launch of the film.

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming dance film directed by Remo D'Souza, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles.

Principal photography began in February 2019 and was completed in July the same year. It is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on 24 January 2020.

Check out the video below:

Shraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying Vada Pav

