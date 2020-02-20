  1. Home
BHANKAS SONG STILL
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 12:31:23 IST

Shraddha Kapoor who has never failed to give us fashion goals and has always given some of the best on-screen performances and fashion goals has yet again done the same!

Also read: Original VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

This time, being the perfect fashion inspiration with her indo-western wedding look in the song, Bhankas from Baaghi 3 and we cannot wait to get a hold on her wardrobe from the track.

The second song from her upcoming Baaghi 3 titled 'Bhankas' just released which is a remake of the original song and the lyrics are given by Bappi Lahiri. The audiences love how the remake is absolutely the perfect groove and had special praises for Shraddha Kapoor for once again wearing the most perfect outfit.

The actress paired a light pastel green Kurti with a clouded cut, in the front flaunting a section of her midriff having floral prints all over, with a very fine golden beaded detailing.

The Kurti was paired with a plain Harem Salwar and giving a vibrant touch to the outfit, paired it with hot pinks shoes. The jewelry was kept minimal with golden bangles and some geometric earrings. Shraddha pulled off a black smokey eyes look with a hot pink hue on the lips.

Shraddha has pulled off the dance moves so easily and nailed it totally. The actress has always ensured to leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting in her hard work and always gives it her all.

After back to back success with projects, Shraddha will be seen next in Baaghi 3 in a brand new avatar where she will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff and the movie will hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Production. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan.

