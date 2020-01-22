Shraddha Kapoor's chic hairdos that will steal your hearts

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. The movie features Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.It is slated to release on 24 January 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor has become a social sensation as her stunning posts often storm the internet.

Not to miss her beautiful hairstyles that are also lauded by fans. Here's listing down Shraddha Kapoor's top five hairstyles that will make you go crazy.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's hairstyle photos below:

Shraddha Kapoor's chic hairdos will make you want to steal her hair stylist

Shraddha styled her look with a clean high ponytail.

Shraddha Kapoor looks breathtaking in her lush purple saree paired with a dark green blouse, accessorised with a royal golden neckpiece and big jhumkas. She makes the perfect muse for an Indian beauty as she flaunts her desi look.

Shraddha is seen stealing everyone's attention in a pink dress. The dress featured an orange colour neck extension that caught everyone's fancy. Shraddha completed her look with a pair of light beige heels. She tied her hair into a ponytail.

She is always a delight to watch

Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful as she arrives in a pretty little white dress.