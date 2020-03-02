Shraddha Kapoor's Knotty outfits is a treat to watch

Shraddha Kapoor has been seen at her fashionable best. From chic separates to sheer dresses, it’s a treat for the eyes. She knows how to play it fun and quirky with every outfit she wears.

Shraddha Kapoor is constantly giving major fashion goals. Meanwhile, she remains in the discussions due to her new look. She recently appeared many times in knotty outfits.

Check out the Shraddha Kapoor's Knot Top outfits below:

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in light green and white horizontal strips crop top having a front knot paired with high waisted trousers. She has also combined an absolutely contrasting color hot pink thread earrings by Bansri to give that unusual yet style statement look. She rounded her looks with high ponytailed hair.

Shraddha Kapoor rocked a chic black knotted black crop top paired with a black skirt. She added every bit of oomph in her look by keeping her accessory to a minimal and leaving her tussles loose.

Shraddha Kapoor looks beautiful in fresh white knot shirt and navy blue jeans.