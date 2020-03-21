A fiercely talented actor and an ace performer, Shraddha Kapoor is headlining a generation and rewriting the rules. Whether it’s owing to the massive success of her movies or influencing a strong message to her fans, Shraddha's augmenting star-power is beaming more than ever.

Shraddha has maintained a balance in her acting career, straddling between roles from mainstream cinema and independent cinema with utmost ease. Portraying the gritty and edgy role in Stree, Shraddha has redefined versatility and raised the bar of her own talent.

The mysterious character that she portrayed is still etched in the hearts of the audiences. Her name is now used as a synonym for Stree and this is an achievement in itself.

To underline Shraddha's power as STREE, a designed creative was re-shared by the actress that said, "O Stree Bahar Mat Jaana". This was later reposted by Shraddha on her social media account with a very thoughtful message for everyone that not just women, even men need to stay safe and take proper care in this current situation of Pandemic. With a twist, the stree of Bollywood totally stays etched onto the minds of the people. Shraddha has time and again used her influnece in doing good for the people. We are sure that with her message, fans will be extra cautious and will stand by each other.

Her career is filled with unconventional roles and her unique choice proves that she is more than ever winning with her craft and the way her career is progressing is commendable. Her journey is admirable as her success is based on her willingness to take risks and proving her mettle as an actor.

Her recent releases Baaghi 3, Saaho, Chhichhore and Stree have paved the way to the peak for Shraddha and her versatility seems to have no bounds. Saaho was her first-ever PAN India movie and the critical appreciation she received for her acting is remarkable. With back to back successes, Stree stays the pathbreaking film of the year!

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and is all pumped to start her shoot for her next alongside Ranbir Kapoor and we cant wait to see the new pair of the town !