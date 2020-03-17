Shraddha Kapoor's take on constant growth and empowerment

Dedicated Shraddha Kapoor has started this year with quite a big bang releasing two movies back to back, already. She has played two completely different roles in both the movies already proving the gravitas of her versatility.

The actress’s performance in her dance-oriented film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ was alluring and exemplary. Her performance is proof that she has no intention of holding herself back this year and all intentions of giving it her all.

When asked recently, how she best describes this space of constant growth and empowerment, she shares, “The best part is that you get to play different characters as an actor. While some characters are inspirational, you might not be able to relate to the others. But you must tap into an aspect that allows the audience to connect with what they see on-screen. The more versatile a role, the more you discover yourself. And when you get constructive feedback, you start understanding how your process can also be different for each film.”

Shraddha’s fiery passion to work hard and constantly improve her acting skills is quite commendable. She is truly an all in one superwoman with her full-packaged talent to sing, dance and act. The actress has certainly inspired us all with her ambidexterity and what’s more to her is that she is sure to always dazzle us with her awesomeness!

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 where her avatar wowed all of us, after a phenomenal 2019 where she charted back to back successes.