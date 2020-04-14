Shraddha Kapoor shares a 'Stree' message for everyone

Shraddha Kapoor has been making sure to spread awareness during this time of lockdown for everyone. Taking from one of her most successful films, Stree which became immensely successful at the box office and with appreciation, Mumbai Police used her iconic dialogue and posted a witty message which Shraddha reposted!

Shraddha took to her social media and shared, “बिलकुल सही! ❤️ Repost : The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19 #MumbaiPolice”.

Portraying the gritty and edgy role in Stree, Shraddha has redefined versatility and raised the bar of her own talent. The mysterious character that she portrayed is still etched in the hearts of the audiences. Her name is now used as a synonym for Stree and this is an achievement in itself.

To underline Shraddha's power as STREE, earlier- a designed creative was also re-shared by the actress that said, "O Stree Bahar Mat Jaana". This was later reposted by Shraddha on her social media account with a very thoughtful message for everyone that not just women, even men need to stay safe and take proper care in this current situation of Pandemic.

With a twist, the stree of Bollywood totally stays etched onto the minds of the people. Her recent releases Baaghi 3, Saaho, Chhichhore and Stree have paved the way to the peak for Shraddha and her versatility seems to have no bounds. Saaho was her first-ever PAN India movie and the critical appreciation she received for her acting is remarkable. With back to back successes, Stree stays the pathbreaking film of the year!

Shraddha is currently basking in the success of Baaghi 3 and is all pumped to start her shoot for her next alongside Ranbir Kapoor and we cant wait to see the new pair of the town.