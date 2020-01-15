Shraddha Kapoor took over 2019 with her back to back success with 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore'. Now, the actress is promoting her next film, Street Dancer 3D.

Interestingly, Street Dancer 3D marks as her first republic day release till now and Shraddha seems to be very excited about her next release where she's seen extensively dancing her heart out.

As the film has set on the backdrop of IND vs PAK, recently, in an interview Shraddha Kapoor shared some interesting insight marking the republic day release.

When the actress was asked about her republic day release she asserts, “It is an interesting story built around a healthy competition between two teams from two countries. We all know that public interest is at its peak even during an India-Pakistan cricket match, so I am really excited about our film.”

Shraddha Kapoor has just taken over through her moves in last released song Illegal Weapon 2.0 and has justice to the song.

Undoubtedly, it will be again a busy year for Shraddha Kapoor and a big treat for all her fans as she will be having two back to back releases this year.

Shraddha will be seen in a wholly new character in both of her movies. One will be the dance-centric and other will be a fully strong character. Fans are going over it and we just can't wait to see her in her next.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.