Shrenu Parikh flaunts her headband style

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 22 Jan 2020 11:15:05 IST

Television’s c utest girl Shrenu Parikh surely knows how to slay in her unique style. She is best known for her role in ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’ with Zain Imam.

The show has won many hearts and also their Jodi was awesome. Shrenu and Zain’s chemistry was superb.

Shrenu Parikh is a fashionista when it comes to flaunt her unique style. She totally slays in Indian outfits as well as western outfits.

There's one accessory that we've spotted on the heads of all our favourite Shrenu Parikh Headbands. She knows the best way to glam up simple styles. So we've pulled together our favourite looks to lend you some inspiration for your comfort.

Check out Shrenu Parikh flaunting her hairband style below:

Shrenu Parikh flashes her beautiful smile and her cute pinky headband

She is a easy breezy girl wearing uber cool casual blue dress paired with blue headband and yellow sneakers to complete her look.

Such a beauty wearing her red lipstick with yellow headband is all things love.

Shrenu looks cute in a blue printed headband

