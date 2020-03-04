Television’s cutest babe Shrenu Parikh is currently enjoying her vacation with her friends. She is best known for her role in ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’ with Zain Imam.

The show has won many hearts and also their Jodi was awesome. Shrenu and Zain’s chemistry was superb.

She is in Canada and enjoying her first snowfall. She shared drool-worthy pictures from her vacation from Canada and Niagara Falls. She is doing all the touristy things and enjoying her ME time.

Check out Shrenu Parikh’s drool-worthy vacay pictures below:

Shrenu Parikh enjoys her first snowfall.

Shrenu Parikh captioned, "My first snowfall experience! Yaaron de naal! 🥰😍😍.#canada🇨🇦 #niagarafalls #snowday #vinyard #winetasting"

Shrenu Parikh captioned, "Sarhadein chal ke paar kee! Walked the bridge to Canada from USA 😂 N could see the not so frozen Niagra falls behind!"

Shrenu Parikh captioned, "It’s just perfect to find the same kinda craziness in the people you hang out with! This was such a sporting thing to do my dearie @lesliewynona .Kokila aunty would be so proud 🤧😜 #latenightshenanigans #tiktok #kokilabenmodi #charlotte #goodtimeswithgoodpeople"