Shrenu Parikh recently enjoyed her vacation in Dubai with close friend Aalisha Panwar. Shrenu was last seen in ‘Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’ with Zain Imam.

She won many hearts for her grey role in the show and her chemistry with Zain Imam is also loved by the audiences.

Shrenu Parikh shared her vacation pictures from Dubai and we are totally drooling over her vacation pictures. She visited the famous places from Dubai like Dubai mall, Bedouin Camp Dubai Desert, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve and many more.

She did all the touristy things possible and with her friend Aalisha Panwar.

Shrenu shared a photo with Falcons and captioned hilariously, "Ae kya bolti tu? Ae kya main bolu? Sunn Suna.Lagti kya MashaAllah! that's it... we became friends then! #swipeleft to meet them Meet Housha and gharoud... Beautiful Falcons!Got to hold them got to know how they used to be kept by Bedouins... how they hunted food and how they used to be pets of those days! Interestingly their head movements used to incorporated in the celebratory dances then!

Shrenu Parikh’s Ghulam Moment in the Desert with the Falcons and her precious expressions is worth a watch.

Check out Shrenu Parikh’s Dubai pictures below:

Shrenu Parikh captioned, "Desert Rose! 🖤"

Shrenu Parikh captioned, "Well well time to reveal the “Sheila” girl! So Sheila is a scarf that the @bedouinexperience guys gifted us Loved the whole experience... saw how nomadic Bedouins used to live Lived their lifestyle for a day! The look, the experiences coming up! @visit.dubai #veereyindubai2 #girlstrip #dubai #nomads #bedouinstyle

Shrenu captioned, "The evening when we painted the downtown Red! ❤️ Most prettiest ambiance ever at @palacedowntown .And the Moroccan chai was uffff @visit.dubai #burjkhalifa #downtown #dubaifountain #palacedowntown #veereyindubai #girlstrip."

Shrenu captioned, "What I love about Dubai malls is that they are open till 12 midnight and on weekends till 1 am! How cool is that!? .Ek baar mein yeh jagah aap puri nahi dekh paoge.Prettily lit up it was for Christmas @thedubaimall @visit.dubai#veereyindubai2 #girlstrip"

Shrenu captioned, "Bubble gum feels...Kept it cozy at the @imgworlds so that we could ride and experience all the adventures possible there @visit.dubai .Top by @magre.store"

Shrenu captioned, "Whattay day at the Dubai mall, and then the beautiful Dubai fountains show that we went to @aalishapanwar157 @visit.dubai #mesmerizing #girlsthatwander #burjkhalifa #dubailife #dubaimall #dubai🇦🇪"