Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 25 Jan 2020 16:00:52 IST

Our celebrities never fail us to surprise us with their unique look and characters. These stars make turbans look fabulous and cute.

We fall in love with every character of our celebrities. Our telly beauties always nail any character and they nailed the turban look.

We often see actors in Turban but beauties also the nailed the look. Some actresses from telly donned a ‘Sikh’ look with utmost perfection. We have a list of celebrities who totally cute in the turban look.

Check out the celebrities below:

Shraddha Arya in the show 'Dream Girl' in which she donned a Turban look

Shrenu Parikh looked uber cute in red turban and black dress with a Dabangg swag

Dipika Kakar donned a Turban look for her show 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum'

Surbhi Chandna donned a Turban look in 'Ishqbaaaz'

Sanaya Irani donned a Turban look in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?'

Erica Fernandes donned a Turban look in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

