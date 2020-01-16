Shreyas Talpade turns quizmaster

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actor-producer Shreyas Talpade will turn a quizmaster and test students from across schools on their 'India Quotient on the show "Mind Wars".

"I am excited to be a part of 'Mind Wars' as it allows me to do something very different from my past projects. I belong to a generation that has grown up watching 'Bournvita Quiz Contest' and I look at this show as a great opportunity to bring back the excitement and the competitive streak we would feel as kids while watching other bright kids participate and compete on a quiz show on national television," Shreyas said.

He is looking forward to interacting with some of India's "brightest young students as I become a part of their journey of discovering India on a much deeper level through the game show".

The content, he hopes, will be as refreshing and engaging for the audience as much as it has been for him as a host.

The show will put the spotlight on India's rich heritage, cultural diversity, geographical expanse, the technological breakthroughs and more.

"Children are the future of our country and it is crucial that we, as broadcasters, do our bit to ensure that they get to know about their country, their roots, the possibilities and the opportunities the land and its people accord them," said Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle.

"Through the format of 'Mind Wars', we wish to initiate and inculcate an exploratory spirit about their own country amidst our youngest generation. The show is also an excellent avenue for us, as a channel, to connect with children through a school contact programme as we have schools from every nook and corner of the country sending in their brightest representatives to participate in the show," she added.

Produced by Essel Vision Productions Limited, the show will feature 84 teams and 168 students as they compete against each other to qualify for the Semi-Final and Finale of the show.

The show will premiere on Zee TV on January 26.

--IANS

nn/vnc