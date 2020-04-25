Shriya Pilgaonkar: Quarantine an opportunity to value simplest things

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar will be celebrating her birthday with her family on Sunday at home due to the lockdown. She says the quarantine period has been an opportunity to look inwards and value the simplest things.

"I have been working on my birthdays for the last four years and haven't been home with my family . While I'm always grateful to be celebrating a working birthday, I am even more grateful this year to be at home and in good health given the current situation," Shriya, daughter of actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, told IANS.

"Of course, it would have been nice to have my close friends with me but right now the most important thing is that we continue to practice social distancing and really live mindfully . We really can't be selfish and need to realize that we can fight COVID-19 only if we are all responsible," she said.

Shriya prayed for the caregivers and the first responders. "My thoughts and prayers are with all the frontline healthworkers , doctors and all those people who are tirelessly putting themselves out there in the face of danger and helping save lives. This quarantine period has truly been an opportunity to look inwards and value the simplest things that give us joy and not take any moment or people for granted."

She added: "I guess this is nature's way of shaking off the entitlement that we all, as humans . I hope and pray we all come out of this stronger and as better human beings."

Shriya made her Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2016 film, "Fan". Later, she proved her mettle in the web show "Mirzapur".

Recently, she featured in a virtual play, "Lockdown Love", to lighten up the mood of people amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

