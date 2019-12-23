Shriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Actress Shriya Saran last seen in Drishyam is all set to sizzle on the big screen again, this time at her sexiest best for a peppy song in film Sab Kushal Mangal. The actress will be seen along with Akshaye Khanna and Priyaank Sharma for a dance number called Naya Naya Love.

Confirms Producer Prachi Nitin Manmohan, “When I suggested Shriya’s name, everyone unanimously thought she is the right choice. Since she is a friend, I called her to ask if she would do the song and she readily agreed. I am really thankful for her gesture. She came from Russia, rehearsed for a day and shot the song in just two days.”

Says the choreographer Shabina Khan, “It is a very promising song and comes at a major turning point in the film. Shriya is a very good dancer and has given her 100 percent to it. It took her a day to practice the steps and just 2 days to shoot the song. The audience will have another ultimate hook-step to look forward to. Also, the music is pretty groovy and its rhythm will definitely get to you.”

Film Sab Kushal Mangal starring Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma and Riva Kishan in lead roles with Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles is slated to release ‪on 3rd Jan 2020‬. The film marks Prachi Nitin Manmohan’s debut as a producer while Priyaank and Riva are making their acting debut and Karan Vishwanath Kashyap makes his directorial debut with the film.