'Shubh Mangal...', 'Bhoot...' emerge slow earners after day 8

Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) Last week's Bollywood releases, Ayushmann Khurrana's new release "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", have emerged as slow earners at the domestic box office.

Ayushmann's film, a gay rom-com, managed a first-week haul of Rs 44.84 crore, and added a mere Rs 3.08 crore on Day Eight, which was its second Friday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 46.92 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan maintains decent hold on Day 8. [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr. Total: Rs 46.92cr. #India biz."

The Vicky-starrer "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" fared even worse. The horror drama, which had managed Rs 24.18 crore in doesmtic earnings at the end of first week, only managed to add Rs 1.02 crore on its eight day. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 25.20 crore.

"#Bhoot [Week 2] Fri 1.02 cr. Total: Rs 25.20 cr. #India biz," tweeted @taran_adarsh.

The year so far has been low on profits for Bollywood so far, with Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" emerging as the only blockbuster at the domestic box office, reports the film trade website koimoi.com. While Devgn's self-starring production has raked in Rs 276.9 crore till date, and continues to earn after releasing on January 10, the only February release that has seen some earnings is "Malang", which has earned Rs 58.04 so far.

The first two months of the year otherwise have been disappointing for the Bollywood box office with films performing below expectation. Releases such as "Chhapaak", "Panga", "Street Dancer 3D", "Jawaani Jaaneman", "Shikara", "Love Aaj Kal", "Jai Mummy Di", "Bhangra Paa Le", "Hacked", "Happy Hardy Aur Heer", "Gul Makai" and "Shimla Mirchi" failed to draw the audience.

Now, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" have also struggled to score.

This week's notable Bollywood release, Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad" starring Taapsee Pannu, has also opened on a low note, managing only Rs 3.07 crore on day one, according to koimoi.com.

