'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' beats 'Bhoot...' at BO on Day 1

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

While "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" collected Rs 9.55 crore on day one, while "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" managed Rs 5.10 crore.

"#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares very well on Day 1... #Delhi-#NCR, #Punjab perform best... #Mumbai picks up... Brand #AyushmannKhurrana + #MahaShivratri partial holiday contribute... Important to score on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 9.55 cr. #India biz. #SMZS," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" opened on February 21 in India. The film stars Ayushmann and debutant Jitendra Kumar in a smalltown setup, and also features the "Badhai Ho" pair of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film is written and directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya.

Adarsh added about "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship": "#Bhoot opens on expected lines... The genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets + with strong title-value, should've opened to higher numbers... #MahaShivratri partial holiday also contribute to its total... Needs to increase speed on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 5.10 cr. #India biz."

"Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film features Vicky along with Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. It has been claimed that the film is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai, and it tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship on a beach.

--IANS

dc/in