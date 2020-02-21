SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN movie review is here. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie focuses on same-sex marriage. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Neena Gupta.

Released today – February 21, 2020, the movie is a spin-off of 2017 SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN. Does it delivers as promised?. Let’s find out in the movie review of SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Why only Jack and Jill, Jack can go with Joe as well to fetch a happy life filled with laughter!!. The biggest USP of Hitesh Kewalya’s SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN is that the humour is targeted on the people who have a prejudice and the gay couple is shown as ‘normal’ people in love who take immense pride in their stride as same sex lovers.

The Story of SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN

A homosexual couple, Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurana) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) are deeply madly in love. The flamboyant Kartik with a nose ring and pink dupatta is open about his sexuality while Aman hides it from the outside world.

A quirky, funny situation brings Kartik into Aman’s household where Aman’s conservative parents Shankar Tripathi (Gajraj Rao) and Sunaina (Neena Gupta) are dreaming to get their son married to a cute girl. Aman’s failure in speaking his heart put to his parents about his relationship, makes way for Kartik to take the lead leading to funny situations that are laced with sly attack on the prejudice on homosexuality.

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN movie review

Hitesh Kewalya hits the ball out of the park with this funny quirky insight on homosexuality prejudice with a degree of respect for the LGBT community. They are shown as normal humans and not a laughing stock or those cliché men with feminist behavior/mannerisms. It’s a big win and progressive way of filmmaking.

Writer-director Hitesh Kewalya maintains a light-hearted feel-good family approach. BADHAAI HO meets SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN over here and the result is a fun ride with joy and ‘gay’.

The dilemma faced by the community, their struggles and the inability of the society to acceptance this ‘natural’ human feeling is addressed with gem of a moment - when Ayushmann Khurana confronts Gajraj Rao in the movie and shares the plight of the community that has to fight never-ending battle every day with the world around but the one with your own family is the toughest.

The striking chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar and the dialogues are the major highlights. Scientific terms like dopamine, oxytocin etc are used to brilliant effect.

Ayushmann Khurrana nails it as Kartik with such ease and perfection. The actor is on a roll and seems unstoppable in outshining himself with out of the box characters one after another.

Jeetendra Kumar is excellent as Ayushmann Khurrana’s same sex partner. Subdued and charmingly sensitive.

Neena Gupta is fantastic. Gajraj Rao is outstanding. Manurishi Chaddha is fabulous and Sunita Rajwar has her moments as well.

Maanvi Gagroo is solid. Pankhuri Awasthy is very good and Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo is wonderful.

The problem in SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN is the to the face introduction of the same sex partners Kartik and Aman to the audience. Yeah agreed it’s not about the dilemma of sexuality or a coming of age saga but a little establishment would have worked wonders.

After the crackling first half, the second half looses steam and restores to predictability and is unable to find a solid conclusion. Plus the metaphoric quirk of black cauliflower doesn,t work. Kewalya’s movie focuses on marriage of same sex. In reality, same sex marriage is not a solution for the woes of LGBT. More clarity over property rights, heir, and other important legal matters is required.

Final words

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN ‘normalizes’ the same sex relationship debate with a quirky, funny and acceptable human approach. Having an easy, unforced and pleasantly feel good cinematic language that sees its lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana in top form as it nails the subject matter with glee.

SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN will find a ‘special’ place in Bollywood mainstream cinema’s same sex LGBT landscape.

Rating 3.5/5