Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Jan 2020 13:51:17 IST

After the huge success of Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his another hatke concept film.  ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ is much awaited film of this year as it is the story of a gay couple.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ trailer dropped today and we cant control the excitement. The actor will essay the role of a gay man with Jitendra Kumar as his love interest.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to reach out and entertain more people

The trailer shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar fighting for their GAY love story. Every love story deserves a happy ending. But the road to achieving this happy ending is a little too rough for Kartik and Aman. While Aman’s family tries hard to battle his love for Kartik, Kartik isn’t prepared to step back until he marries Aman!

This GAY love story has everything in it family problems, society problems and all related stuff. Gajraj Rao plays strict father who brings beautiful woman to woo his son as his son is in love with a boy.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy among others. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The film will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Check out the trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' below:

