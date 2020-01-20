  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer: Ayushmann to break taboos around homosexuality

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' trailer: Ayushmann to break taboos around homosexuality

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 17:05:44 IST

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is fast emerging as Bollywood's poster boy of new-age content-driven cinema, is all set return with another film that defies formula.

The trailer of his next film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is out, and it has received a big thumbs up from fans.

In the trailer, Ayushmann is seen playing a gay man in love with his neighbour, played by Jitendra Kumar. The film revolves around the two, and how they confront their family and deal with stereotypes and taboos associated with homosexuality.

Ayushmann's on screen "Badhaai Ho " parents Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao will also be seen in the film. In this film, they portray Jitendra's on-screen mother and father.

Sharing the trailer's link, Ayushmann tweeted: "Jeetega pyaar, maanega pura parivaar."

The trailer also gives people a dose of nostalgia, as the makers have recreated the old hit songs "Gabru" and "Yaar bina chain kahaan re".

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is scheduled to release on February 21.

the film jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Production.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

NewsAre OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

Are OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

NewsLate Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

Late Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

NewsAjay Devgn thanks Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs for watching 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn thanks Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs for watching 'Tanhaji'

NewsSalman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

NewsVijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film