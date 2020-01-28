SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN Music review

T-Series’ and Colour Yellow Productions much anticipated SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAVDHAAN, commence promotion with ‘Pyar Tenu Karda Gabru’, a Tanishk Bagchi remixed and refurbished version of Honey Singh and J Star’s Punjabi hit ‘Gabru’.

Rendered by Romy and penned by Vayu, its a highly rhythmic wedding celebration number with addictive beats and lovely percussions.

The song set in a wedding backdrop commences with a handsome looking Ayushmann in ‘sherwani’ urging for a ‘cool sexy af’ entry and then climbing atop a stage showing off his cool moves while his gay partner Jitendra Kumar looks on admiringly.

The highlight of the song is the superbly hilarious dance duel between Gajraj Rao (Jitendra father) and Ayushamann as both try to outdo each other and a shocking lip-lock between Ayshmann and Jitendra ends the song!

Also read: Song Lyrics of 'GABRU' from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan