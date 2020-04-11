  1. Home
  Shubhangi Atre will remember her lockdown b'day forever!

Shubhangi Atre will remember her lockdown b'day forever!

11 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" fame Shubhangi Atre has turned a year older on Saturday, and she truely feels blessed to be with her family on her special day amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It's just like another day. But this birthday I will remember all my life as each and every second I will be with my family, my husband and my daughter. We all are trying to enjoy each moment the best way. My hubby is cooking for me today and we three are going to make the best memories in the house arrest era," she said.

Shubhangi also took a moment to thank those who are working day and night to save and protect the world from the novel coronavirus.

"I would wish that doctors, nurses, police and those who are working for us in difficult time should remain safe. More powers and blessing to them," she said.

