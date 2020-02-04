'Shukranu' Movie Dialogues

Zee5 shared the trailer and captioned, “Shukranu Trailer Ek zamaane ka sher ab khud ban gaya hai shikaar. Inder Bhaiyya, ab kaise karoge khul ke pyaar? #Shukranu, coming out on 14th February. #PyaarKiKatiPatang #ShukranuOnZEE5 #AZEE5Original”

It is a humorous take on the grave issue of forced sterilisation imposed during the emergency of the 1970s.

Shukranu is the debut digital film produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Bishnu Dev Halder. It is set to exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2020.

We have interesting dialogues from the trailer. Check out the Dialogues below:

"Parmanu aur Kitaanu ke baad iss desh pe naya khatra mandaraa raha hai ‘Shukranu’ "

"Sukhi Grahast jo hota hai naa jeevan ka mool mantra hota hai"

"Hamaraa suhagraat ka agla din toh palang badalna pada"

"Ek hafta hua hai hamari shaadi hue par puri duniya jaanti hai hum kuch nahi kar paye"

"Hamari Nasbandi ho gayi thi bachcha hamara nahi hai"

"Emergency ki hawa chalegi, har mard ki lauh bujegi"