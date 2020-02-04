Zee 5 releases the trailer of its upcoming film ‘Shukranu’ starring Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur. The trailer is a hilarious comedy adventure about ‘Nasbandi’ (Vasectomy).

It is a humorous take on the grave issue of forced sterilisation imposed during the emergency of the 1970s.

Zee5 shared the trailer and captioned, “Shukranu Trailer Ek zamaane ka sher ab khud ban gaya hai shikaar. Inder Bhaiyya, ab kaise karoge khul ke pyaar? #Shukranu, coming out on 14th February. #PyaarKiKatiPatang #ShukranuOnZEE5 #AZEE5Original”

The trailer shows Inder, (Divyendu Sharma) a common man, is forced to undergo sterilisation which impacts his marriage, love life and peace of mind. He gets married and his wife (Shweta Bau Prasad) is pregnant . Inder is shocked as he has done his’ Nasbandi’ and is unknown who is the father of the child. He also gets attracted to a girl next door Akriti (Sheetal Thakur) and has an extramarital affair with her.

Shukranu is the debut digital film produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Bishnu Dev Halder. It is set to exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘Shukranu’ below: