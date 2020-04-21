Shutterbug Divyanka Tripathi clicks her 'hottest model'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 19:09:35 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi is trying her hand a photography during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday, the "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actress took to Instagram and shared a picture that shows her holding a DSLR camera while her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, strikes a pose with her.

"Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel...#HotHubby...#WifeTurnedPhotographer," she captioned the image.

A few days ago, Divyanka tried her hand at cutting hair. Naturally, she tried it out on Vivek!

