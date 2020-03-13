Television’s most popular names, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola have been winning hearts with their portrayal as Guneet Sikka and Amber in Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. As Amber has realized his feelings for Guneet, the audience is loving Amber’s change of heart and is thoroughly enjoying the current track.

As Amber steps forward to help Guneet search for her mother Pammi, who is lost on a holiday, Guneet will see a completely different side to Amber.

They both travel all the way to Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, in search of Guneet’s mother where they are caught amidst celebrations of UP’s favourite festival - the Lath Maar Holi. Whist the search is on, Guneet and Amber both relish Bhaang and are quite a treat to watch. So much so that they will be seen dancing on the cult classic song from Bollywood – Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Experiencing the Lath Maar Holi for the first time, Shweta said, “Being from Uttar Pradesh, the festival of Holi has been significant for me in many ways. But still it was the first time I experienced Lath Maar Holi in its traditional glory and that to while shooting for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

It was fun when we recreated the famous song, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. As Guneet, I had to act intoxicated and Varun and I just let loose and enjoyed ourselves to the fullest! Holi is truly a vibrant festival, and just changes the mood instantly. I hope the audience likes our version of celebrations and enjoys themselves too!”