Shweta Tiwari becomes hair stylist for her son!

Shweta Tiwari, one of the most popular faces in the television industry is winning hearts with her portrayal as Guneet Sikka in Sony Entertainment Television's show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has always been intensely passionate about her work and has left no stone unturned to give it her all to all the roles she has played on screen.

Over the years, Shweta has had a huge fan following who have admired her work. She tries to entertain her fans in whatever she does. As actors are also staying put, she along with her family is whiling her time by reading books and learning new recipes. While she misses shooting for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, she is enjoying her family time, too. Recently she gave her son Reyansh a haircut since the barber shops are shut, too. She cut her baby boy Reyansh’s hair and shared a few pictures from the recent haircut session on her Instagram account.

Talking about this, Shweta said, "Desperate times need desperate measures. I know that the barber shops will be shut for a while and it’s only safe to stay indoors, but not depriving my son of a haircut is the least I can do. I love dressing him up and now that I gave him a haircut, he looks more cute than ever. Sure I miss shooting for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and playing Guneer Sikka, but I am also enjoying a lot of family time.”

Watch Shweta Tiwari as Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday to Friday at 10 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.