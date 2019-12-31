  1. Home
Shweta Tiwari opens up on fake trolls (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 17:51:42 IST

Actress Shweta Tiwari has had a tough personal life involving her marriages. Although she comes across as a strong woman, she says there are moments when she breaks down as well.

"I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don't have time for anybody else. I am so occupied with this love for my kids that I don't think I am looking at anything else apart than that," Shweta told the publication when asked if she was ready to fall in love again.

She recently separated from her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, in a bitter way.

Shweta also spoke about the fake trolls who love to bully people and pass comments on their personal problems, reports an agency.

"They are those who have nothing to do in their life. They have so much free time to troll people who are actually working," she said.

She doesn't consider herself to be brave. "They are so many women around me who are going through these problems. I am not brave. I am very weak. I am trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break but I think that'' normal," she said.

She is currently seen in the show "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan".

