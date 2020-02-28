Shweta Tiwari, kids live it up at her brother's wedding

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Feb 2020 05:34:09 IST

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari was recently seen having a good time at her brother Nidhaans wedding, which she attended with her daughter Palak and son Reyansh.

Shweta and her kids turned out colour-coordinated in vibrant hues of orange, saffron and yellow, and made quite a collective statement in ethnic style going by pictures she has posted on Instagram.

Seen in the photos is also Nidhaan's wife Yasmin. "Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas," Shweta wrote as caption to the frames.

She also posted family portraits of the whole family from the wedding, where apart from Shweta, her kids, her brother and sister-in-law, one can spot her parents.

