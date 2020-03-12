Television’s one of the most popular names, Shweta Tiwari, has been winning hearts with her portrayal as Guneet Sikka in Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. While she had a lot of fun shooting with Fahmaan Khan for the bad date ritual scene, where she recreated the scene from Jab We Met, she burned her hands while doing that.

To forget about No Drama Please standing her up for the date, Randeep (Fahmaan Khan) suggested Guneet that she should let out her frustration by burning the saree and scarf she wore for the date.

While shooting the sequence, they sure had a lot of fun recreating the scene from Jab We Met, where Geet makes Aditya burn her ex’s photograph and flush it. However, while shooting the scene, the fire went blazing partially burning Shweta’s hands. The fire caught on to the curtains and Shweta in an attempt to curb the fire, ended up getting burns.

After shooting the scene, Fahmaan said, “It was fun doing the bad date ritual scene with Shweta ma’am. It was quite a stress buster for us. But the sad part is, she ended up burning her hand a little while ceasing the fire.

The fire had caught on to the curtains and before it could spread more, Shweta ma’am tried to cease it. Everyone thought she is improvising in the scene, but she had partially burned her hands in the process.”