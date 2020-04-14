Television’s one of the most popular names, Shweta Tiwari, has been winning hearts with her portrayal as Guneet Sikka in Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has received a lot of praises for her brilliant performances over the years and now that everyone is staying put, she is missing her reel family!

But as she stays at home, she rekindles with her first friends - her books. Shweta being an avid reader, has already finished reading many books and out of her collection, here are the top 5 books she suggests to her fellow book worms.

“I am a huge fiction fan, I love reading about imaginary stories of alternate worlds full of vampires, wizards, etc. I have classified my favourite books into genres. Hope you enjoy these suggestions. For some super fun Paranormal Action Read - All Cassandra Clare book, start with ‘The Mortal instrumentals’.”

“For light, fun and quick read I suggest - Fan girl by Rainbow Rowell, The worst daughter ever by Aarti v Raman and The Selection series by Kiera Cass. For Thriller and Sci-Fi read - Silent patient by Alex Michealides and Skyward by Brandon Sanderson are my favourite. And for a good read Shiva Trilogy by Amish Tripathi is my absolute favourite.”

Watch Shweta Tiwari as Guneet Sikka in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Monday to Friday at 10 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.