  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shweta Tripathi to don minimal make-up-look for her next

Shweta Tripathi to don minimal make-up-look for her next

Shweta Tripathi to don minimal make-up-look for her next (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 12:47:14 IST

Actress Shweta Tripathi has already impressed many with her new look from the much-awaited web series "Mirzapur 2". She has now opened up about what all went into her "zero make-up look".

Shweta, who reprises her role as Golu, is seen sporting short hair and pointing a gun at someone in the latest photo from the series.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starts shooting with Bear Grylls

"I had a zero make-up look for the show. I would walk into shoot with some sunscreen and that's it," Shweta said.

"'Mirzapur' was a long commitment of a few months. So initially we discussed going for a short hair look but then I thought of the hair-do and how it doesn't fit into my other work. I had to be in that look for many months on stretch. I rejected the idea of putting on a wig because shooting in Benaras in the sun would be anything but fun. So we were contemplating this for a long time when it was Guru (the director) who said let's do it," she shared.

She is one of those actors who trusts her director and his or her vision.

"Though the hair, make-up and styling team is the same from last season, my character's look takes a departure from how we saw her earlier. It's an uneven cut which fits into that world alone. So during that time, for my events I wouldn't have the best hair days but then 'Mirzapur' Ke liye Kuch bhi (anything for 'Mirzapur')," she said.

It's the kind of character for which she can go to any length.

"That's how invested we are in it as a team. In 'Gone Kesh', I was so excited going bald. If a character looks different, it will feel different. The look of the character is important because it helps me get a better sense of the person I am playing," said Shweta.

"I don't play the part as Shweta but as that character. Also, I consciously am picking looks that are different from all other characters I have played in the past," she added.

Related Topics

NewsCheckout Deepika Padukone's epic reply to trolls for downvoting 'Chhapaak'

Checkout Deepika Padukone's epic reply to trolls for downvoting 'Chhapaak'

NewsTeam Thappad Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar all smiles at the trailer launch

Team Thappad Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar all smiles at the trailer launch

NewsAkshay Kumar starts shooting with Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar starts shooting with Bear Grylls

NewsMargot Robbie expresses her love for performing stunts

Margot Robbie expresses her love for performing stunts

NewsBhoot Part One The Haunted Ship teaser: Vicky Kaushal is following hand prints in a sea of fear

Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship teaser: Vicky Kaushal is following hand prints in a sea of fear

NewsPedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

Pedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

Fashion & LifestyleNiti Taylor glowing in pink lehenga

Niti Taylor glowing in pink lehenga

NewsNicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

Nicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

News'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song

'Jin Din Tum': Vatsal Sheth's new romantic song