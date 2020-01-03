Shweta Tripathi to feature in short film 'Cheater'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 13:35:12 IST

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi will be seen in a short film tentatively titled "Cheater".

The film is being directed by Nikhil Mehrotra, who has been credited as the writer of "Dangal" as well as "Chhichhore".

"Cheater" , which is set in Patna, will tell the story of Shruti who is on the verge of getting married. But she is faced with an unusual problem - her bedwetting issue gets triggered again two days before her wedding. She wants to confront her in-laws to be.

Her conscience, however, doesn't stand a chance in front of pressures from her family.

Talking about the project, Shweta said: "When Nikhil came with the idea, I was instantly drawn to it. As soon as he gave the narration, there wasn't an ounce of doubt. During the narration, I knew I was on for the film. The subject is so simple and I love doing characters that are so far removed from who I am as a person. I find it exciting to live more lives. Right after the narration, I told Nikhil that I am doing it.

"I am always on the lookout for novel content and this was such a fresh lookout, told with wit and humor. Moreover, I want to defy the ideas of how a woman should behave and act. Socially, we create a flawless imagery of women and it's high time we smash these and depict a more authentic portrayal."

