Siddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 17:01:20 IST

"Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai" -- a savage reply by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi to actress Ananya Pandey's nepotism statement -- is currently internet's favourite meme ingredient.

The reply came during Rajeev Masand's chat show that Ananya and Siddhant attended, where the former was seen trying to define struggle and nepotism.

Also Read: Ananya Panday faces criticism over her remark on nepotism

"I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said.

Pat came the reply by Siddhant: "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai. "

Netizans were quick to take the reply and make into memes on social media.

A user made a meme: "Delhi Guy: mujhe aaj office se ghar aane mei 2 ghante lag gaye oh no.

Bengaluru Guy *who spent 2 hours just at Silk Board*: Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

Some even made a Ananya's comment into memes.

A user wrote: "When I use mobile phone while charging it" and then putting a picture of Ananya and captioned it: "Mainai bhot struggle kiya hai".

