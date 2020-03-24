Siddharth Nigam urges people to spread happiness amid coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga" actor Siddharth Nigam believes in creating happiness among others, especially in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

"Happiness is a really powerful emotion and I believe that we as humans can spread happiness in ways we can't even imagine. Especially in these stressful times, it becomes furthermore important to just be there and do something for people around us and cheer up their day," Siddharth said.

For him, "happiness comes around when his loved ones are happy" and he really loves "to spread happiness amongst everyone through our show 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga'."

"While I always make attempts to keep the viewers entertained, they make me extremely happy by showering so much love and appreciation for my performances," Siddharth added.

"Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga" airs on Sony SAB.

--IANS

